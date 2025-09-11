SANGRAM, 10 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) launched a three-day human rights awareness programme in Kurung Kumey district, starting in Sangram on Wednesday.

APSHRC chairperson Bamang Tago created awareness among the public about the Commission’s role and responsibilities in combating human rights violations.

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson Taba Zim highlighted the role of CWC in safeguarding children’s rights.

Arunachal Citizen Rights coordinator Bamang Kaku spoke on HIV and substance abuse.

APSHRC research officer Joel Angu briefed on the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and the role of the Commission in safeguarding human rights.

Gaon Burahs, Panchayat leaders, educators, NGOs, women’s organizations, legal professionals, human rights activists, district authorities, and youths attended the programme.

The programme was organized in collaboration with Arunachal Citizen Rights.