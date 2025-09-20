DOIMUKH, 19 Sep: The Papum Pare (Rural) District Health Society (DHS) launched the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan – a dedicated campaign aimed at improving women and child health across the district – on 18 September from the CHC here.

This district-wide health initiative will continue until 2 October and cover all CHCs, PHCs, health and wellness centres, and sub-centres in Papum Pare (Rural).

The services to be provided include screening for non-communicable diseases, tuberculosis, anaemia, and sickle cell disease; distribution of sickle cell screening cards with counselling, antenatal check-ups, immunization, and nutritional counselling; awareness sessions on enrolment and distribution of health cards, including PMJAY/CMAAY Ayush-man Vaya Vandana cards and Ayushman Bharat Health Account cards, and enrolment of nikshay mitras (volunteers supporting TB patients).

The District Health Society has urged all eligible women and children to avail of the benefits of the comprehensive healthcare services being offered.

The launch programme was attended by MLA Nabam Vivek, DC Vishakha Yadav, panchayati raj institution representatives from Doimukh block, community health workers, and officials of the District Health Society, led by District Medical Officer Dr R Rina Ronya.

On the occasion, Vivek inaugurated an X-ray machine donated by the NEEPCO under its CSR initiatives, and a counselling centre at the CHC. (DIPRO)