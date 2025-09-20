Correspondent

RUKSIN, 19 Sep: The Orchid Society of Assam – an NGO dedicated to conservation and propagation of indigenous orchid species found in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh – recently launched the e-journal ‘Himalayan Journal of Basic and Applied Sciences’.

The society’s president Dr Jitu Gogoi informed that the e-journal is a peer-reviewed platform for publishing research papers and findings in basic and applied sciences.

“We aim to promote knowledge-sharing, innovation, and scholarly communication among researchers, academicians, and students of the region,” Dr Gogoi said.

The Orchid Society, with its head office at the Silapathar Science College in Assam’s Dhemaji district, has been working to preserve the unique orchid heritage of the Northeastern region. It is also supporting research and nurturing interest in thesebeautiful and diverse plants. The e-journal can be accessed at https: himalayanjournal.org.