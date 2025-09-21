ITANAGAR, 20 Sep: The Education Department on Saturday reviewed the appeals received against the recently issued teachers’ transfer and posting order, and said that a revised transfer order incorporating the board’s recommendations will be issued shortly.

“Numerous appeals for stay or cancellation were received on various grounds, such as spouse posting, medical issues, prior service in hard areas, and specialized educational assignments,” the department said in a release.

The order has impacted a total of 203 teachers, including PRTs, TGTs, PGTs, PETs, and BEOs, it said.

A total of 120 appeals were submitted on medical grounds, including by 45 PRTs, 126 TGTs, 8 PGTs, 2 PETs, and 2 BEOs. These cases have been referred to the State Medical Board at the TRIHMS, Naharlagun, for physical verification, the release said. The DDSEs have been instructed to immediately relieve any teacher whose appeal is rejected upon receipt of the board’s report.

“Teachers serving in roles like booth-level officers, NCC CTOs, and Scout & Guides coordinators will not be retained solely based on these assignments. They are required to comply with their transfer orders,” the release stated.

It added that the proposal for the formal creation of head teachers’ posts is under process.

“Until official appointments are made based on seniority, those currently holding such roles on a contingent basis will not be retained,” it said.

The department stated that three appeals received from

teachers nearing retirement were sympathetically considered, and select cases were approved for retention on compassionate grounds.

“Teachers with children in Class 10 or Class 12 have been granted temporary retention until the completion of the board examinations,” it said, adding that they have been directed to join their new places of posting immediately, failing which disciplinary action will be initiated.

The board has approved the retention of 2 PRTs and 10 TGTs, based on merit. However, the rest of the cases (excluding the pending medical cases) were not considered for retention and are required to report to their new places of posting without delay, the release said.

The meeting was chaired by Education Commissioner Amjad Tak and held under the framework of the Teachers’ Transfer and Posting Policy to ensure equitable and need-based deployment of teachers, safeguard students’ academic interests, and maintain fairness, transparency, and job satisfaction within the teaching community, the release added.