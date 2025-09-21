ITANAGAR, 20 Sep: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Arunachal Pradesh, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has placed before him several crucial demands focused on the development of the state and the welfare of its people and their future.

In a memorandum to the prime minister, a copy of which was made available to this daily, the APCC urged him to amend Article 371H to provide constitutional recognition of tribal land and resource rights, mandatory free, prior, and informed consent of local communities before any project is taken up, and protection of cultural identity, languages, and customary laws.

Reiterating the demand, the APCC stated that Article 371(H) of the Constitution, which grants the governor of Arunachal special discretionary powers, is outdated and unjustified in the present democratic era.

“Under Article 371H, Arunachal Pradesh remains the only tribal-majority state in Northeast India with weak constitutional protections. Unlike Nagaland (Article 371A) and Mizoram (Article 371G), our land, rivers, forests, and cultural practices do not enjoy strong legal safeguards,” it said.

“The lack of legislative autonomy over land and natural resources has deprived Arunachal’s indigenous people of ownership rights over water, forest and land,” it added.

The party appealed to the PM to announce a comprehensive new financial special development package for the state, focusing on infrastructure, connectivity, sustainable energy, health and education, border area development and security, agriculture, tourism and indigenous economy, flood control and climate resilience, flood control, etc.

Appeal has also been made to upgrade the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences to an AIIMS-level health institution, establish two more new medical colleges, strengthen nursing colleges and schools, provide special welfare packages for the ITBP and border residents, create horticulture corridors for kiwi, orange, apple, and cardamom, establish agri-export hubs, promote ecotourism, homestays, and cultural tourism circuits across the state, launch a Siang-Subansiri flood control package, strengthen disaster management infrastructure, and fund research on landslides and GLOFs.

Opposing to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) vehemently, the APCC urged the prime minister to immediately halt all SUMP-related activities, including survey and drilling, and withdraw paramilitary personnel.

The party stated that the proposed SUMP with a massive reservoir, if constructed, would submerge 27 villages and potentially displace over 1,50,000 indigenous tribal people.

The party called for exploring alternative, sustainable development models, including small hydro projects, solar, and community-based initiatives.

Further, the party urged the PM to reinstate the old pension scheme for all state government employees, citing concerns over financial security and dignity.

The APCC urged the government to abolish the new pension scheme, and to ensure that retirees receive timely disbursement of all benefits, including pension, gratuity, leave encashment, and GPF, through an efficient and transparent mechanism.

The party expressed hope that the prime minister would look into the demands in the greater interest of the people of Arunachal.