ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh ATMA Staff Association (APASA) has served a 15-day ultimatum to the government to release six months’ salaries of ATMA (Agriculture Technology Management Agency) functionaries.

The APASA in a representation to the director of agriculture on 23 September stated that the salaries of ATMA staffers have not been paid since April this year, causing great financial hardship to them.

Additionally, the association said that the ATMA functionaries have been assigned extra duties, such as collecting soil samples, conducting agricultural census, crop cutting, crop survey, and ANKY, which, according to the association, are beyond the operational guidelines of the ATMA Scheme, 2025. The association demanded that they be reverted from these duties.

The APASA threatened to launch a democratic movement if its demands are not met.