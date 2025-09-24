YACHULI, 23 Sep: The mini-secretariat here in Keyi Panyor district has been identified as one of the cleanest public spaces in the district.

On Tuesday, the district administration conducted a cleanliness drive under the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 – Clean Public Spaces’ at the mini-secretariat, during which it was found to be one of the cleanest public spaces in the district.

Community members actively participated in the cleaning drive, collecting waste and spreading awareness on the importance of maintaining cleanliness.

Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, Additional Deputy Commissioner Likha Teji, and other administrative officers also joined the cleaning drive. They reiterated the importance of community participation in maintaining cleanliness in public places and their surrounding areas. (DIPR)