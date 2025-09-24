CHANGLANG, 23 Sep: The All Tangsa Students’ Union (ATSU) has raised strong objection to the recent resubmission of the proposal for creation of a new district named Rima, with Miao as its proposed headquarters and including the subdivisions of Bordumsa, Diyun, Kharsang, Vijaynagar, and Namphai-I.

In a representation submitted to the Changlang deputy commissioner, the ATSU expressed concern that the proposal has been forwarded “without due consultation with key stakeholders and community-based organisations (CBOs) of the district.”

The union pointed out that, while the idea of bifurcation is not new, having been discussed in 2011 and again in 2017, it continues to remain contentious. “Earlier proposals witnessed both support and opposition: some perceived administrative and developmental advantages, whereas others expressed grave concerns over demographic and political implications, especially for indigenous tribal communities who may risk becoming minorities in their own administrative units,” the representation stated.

Highlighting specific concerns in areas such as Miao, Bordumsa, Diyun, and Vijaynagar, the ATSU noted that “the non-APST population is significantly high,” and warned that ignoring these realities could exacerbate existing social and political tensions.

The ATSU further argued that the present re-submission relies on outdated documents and signatories collected in 2017. “Many of them are no longer in office or have since passed away. Reliance on such outdated records is neither transparent nor representative of the present realities,” it said.

Calling for an inclusive and transparent process, the union urged the district administration to convene a formal consultation meeting involving stakeholders, CBOs, student unions, elected representatives, and political parties of all affected subdivisions before taking any decision.

“Proceeding without such due diligence would amount to a lapse in participatory governance and risk undermining public trust,” the representation warned.

The ATSU also cautioned that failure to hold such a consultation within the requisite time would compel the union to address the matter independently and organise a meeting on its own regarding the issue.

Earlier, on 15 September, Changlang Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sah had submitted the proposal for creation of the new district to the state government, seeking bifurcation of Changlang.