ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: Two athletes from Arunachal Pradesh made their mark at the 36th East Zone Junior Athletics Championships, 2025, winning medals in the ongoing event in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Sprinter Yanu Mane won a bronze medal in the women’s U-20 1,500m race, while Rohan Tesia claimed another bronze in the boys’ U-14 Triathlon B event on Tuesday.

Arunachal Olympic Association president Taba Tedir, who is also the ad hoc Arunachal Athletics Association president, congratulated both the athletes for winning medals at the highly competitive event.