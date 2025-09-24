ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asserted that Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed unprecedented development in just a few years under the BJP’s rule, which the Congress could not achieve in decades.

The APCC had in a press statement on Monday accused the prime minister of ignoring the state’s burning issues during his visit here, which the BJP termed baseless, politically motivated and an attempt to discredit the prime minister’s programme.

During the programme, the prime minister laid foundation stones and unveiled developmental projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore.

The state BJP said that the Congress ruled Arunachal for many decades but left behind a legacy of failure, corruption, and neglect of basic development needs.

“Despite ruling Arunachal Pradesh for many decades, the Congress party failed to provide even the most basic infrastructure, such as highways, airways, employment opportunities, quality healthcare, and education,” it said.

“Their so-called ‘foundation’ was marked by slow development, corruption, and policy paralysis, leaving Arunachal Pradesh behind while the rest of the nation moved forward,” the BJP said in a press statement on Tuesday.

It accused the Congress leaders of lacking the political will to develop the state, remaining fearful of China, and meting out step-motherly treatment to the people of the state, as evident from the statement given by then union defence minister AK Anthony on the floor of the Parliament.

The BJP said that execution of mega projects, such as roads, bridges, airports, power projects, and advanced border infrastructure under the Vibrant Village Programme, completion of vital projects such as the Hollongi greenfield airport, and upgrading of the Tezu, Pasighat, and Ziro airports are a few examples of achievements under the BJP’s rule.

The party also stated that the enhanced rail links from the ICR to the nation, the Trans-Arunachal Highway connecting all district headquarters, a double-lane road from Karsingsa to Hollongi, construction of tunnels, and road connectivity to previously unconnected places like Tali and Vijaynagar have been achieved under Chief Minister Pema Khandu-led BJP government.

Stating that the sanctioning of Rs 45,000 crore for the construction of the Frontier Highway is one of the biggest infrastructure investments in Arunachal’s history, the saffron party said that the state received massive boost to healthcare, the education sector, digital infrastructure, youth empowerment and transforming remote villages under the BJP government.

Record funding for border area development under the Vibrant Village Programme and the construction of six advanced landing grounds to strengthen national security were also achieved under the BJP rule, it said.

It termed the APCC’s accusations of misusing state resources and coercion of government employees baseless.

The party said that the recent programme at IG Park was part of the celebration of the historic launch of the Next-Gen GST reforms.

The party added that the matter of including Arunachal under the 6th Schedule of the Indian Constitution by strengthening Article 371(H) has already been raised by party leaders on the floor of the Parliament.