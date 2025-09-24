ZIRO, 23 Sep: The Lower Subansiri Tourism Department, in collaboration with Infoway IT Solutions, organized a ‘homestay orientation training programme’ here on Monday to commemorate the World Tourism Day.

The training programme, conducted just ahead of the much-anticipated Ziro Festival of Music 2025, held special significance in preparing local homestay owners and service providers to cater to the large inflow of visitors from across the country and abroad.

The orientation programme emphasized on improving hospitality standards, ensuring sustainable tourism practices, digital promotion of homestays, and enhancing visitor experiences, thereby aiming to strengthen the local economy through community-driven tourism initiatives.

Speaking at the programme, District Tourism Officer (i/c) Khoda Yakang said that homestays are not just accommodations but cultural gateways for visitors to experience the unique traditions, cuisine, and lifestyle of the Apatani valley. “The training, therefore, is expected to contribute to long-term tourism development and capacity-building of local stakeholders,” she said.

The Tourism Department reaffirmed its commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs and ensuring that tourism in Lower Subansiri remains sustainable, inclusive, and beneficial to the community. (DIPRO)