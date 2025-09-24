DIRANG, 23 Sep: The Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) across the state, under the aegis of the Forum of KVK & AICRP, Kalapani, Assam on Tuesday went on a pen down strike and staged demonstrations on Tuesday, demanding a ‘One nation, One KVK’ policy, as per the recommendations of Paroda High Power Committee.

The KVKs also demanded bringing to an end the discrimination meted out by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The protest was a culmination of longstanding grievances of the non- KVK employees, who have been alleging inequity in terms of pay scales, promotions, and other service conditions as compared to KVKs under the ICAR.

The ICAR, which is the apex body responsible for coordinating agricultural research in the country, has been accused of favouring its own employees at the expense of those working in non-ICAR KVKs. The protesters claimed that despite performing similar roles, non-ICAR KVK employees are being paid lower salaries and are denied opportunities for career advancement. They also alleged that the ICAR issued various “pessimistic and contradictory letters” in respect of non-ICAR KVKs, which has affected the working environment to carry out research and extension activities effectively.

The KVKs alleged that despite discharging identical responsibilities, the employees of non-ICAR KVKs continue to face discrimination in terms of salaries, promotion, and retirement benefits.

“The ICAR often withholds salaries when host organizations promote staff, creating deadlocks. This anomaly violates the Fundamental Right to Equality (Article 14) and the Directive Principles of State Policy (Articles 38 & 39), which call for social and economic justice,” the West Kameng KVK stated in a release.

The forum has resolved to boycott VKSA (rabi) nationwide, unless salary parity, service benefits and welfare issues are resolved. Representatives from 21 states have endorsed this decision, the West Kameng KVK said.

The forum has demanded immediate implementation of the Paroda Committee Report, ensuring parity across all KVKs in terms of salary, promotion and retirement benefits. “This alone can restore morale and ensure smooth functioning,” it said.

The forum stated that no telephonic or verbal assurances will be accepted henceforth. “Only formal written orders from the ICAR will be recognized for lifting the boycott,” it said.