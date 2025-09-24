AALO, 23 Sep: A meeting on the Arunachal Pradesh Trade Licence (APTL) Act 2025 was chaired by West Siang Deputy Commissioner Liyi Bagra here on Tuesday.

The DC suggested to all the HoDs to follow the APTL Act 2025 guidelines before forwarding licences to the trade and commerce branch. “Before applying of any trade licence, the applicants must obtain NOC from the department concerned related to their trade. After fulfilling all the formalities can a trade licence be issued by the authority,” the DC said.

Bagra also asked the DHO, the DAO, and the DFDO to keep vigil on the quality of fingerlings and fruit nursery plants supplied by the traders and nursery owners.

“To have quality drinking water, the quality and quantity of the water manufacturing plant must be monitored by the Trade and Commerce Department, so as to check the ill-effects of health hazards,” the DC said.

The DC also directed the Tax and Excise Department to check whether liquor shops are following the proper guidelines, and directed the Trade & Commerce Department to number all the shops in Aalo township and “work out all the details of shops for easy identification of the shop and owners,” within 15 days. (DIPRO)