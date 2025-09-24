Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: The Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) has expressed appreciation for the Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU) for successfully enforcing the 12-hour bandh in Siang and Upper Siang districts on Monday.

Addressing mediapersons at the Arunachal Press Club here on Tuesday, SIFF spokesperson Tagori Mize said that the forum would extend support to the AdiSU in its next phase of democratic movement.

Mize emphasised that all the demands made by the AdiSU should be considered by the government,especially lifting of paramilitary forces from Siang and Upper Siang districts, eviction of illegal encroachments on government school premises in different parts of Siang district, and other demands concerning the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

However, Mize, while commending clan-based organizations and representatives of the AAPSU’s East Siang district unit for their solidarity towards the bandh call on Monday, condemned the Siang District Students’ Union (SDSU), under the leadership of its president Takuni Tamin, for not participating in the bandh.

He said that the SDSU should be at the forefront and set an example like the Upper Siang District Students’ Union.

The Bogong Banggo Students’ Union, the Upper Siang District Students’ Union, Dibang Adi Students’ Union, All Legong Banggo Students’ Union, All Magong Banggo Youth Association, All Mebo Constituency Students’ Union, All Sumsing Students’Association, All Pongging Students’ Union, All Maryang Area Students’ Union, All Komkar Students’ Union, All Jeru Students’ Union, and the All Geku Students’ Union, along with others,supported the bandh.

“The bandh call also witnessed success in Kaying in Siang district, bordering Shi-Yomi district,” Mize informed.