YUPIA, 23 Sep: Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing inaugurated the State Panchayati Raj Training Centre (SPRTC) and the District Panchayati Raj Training Centre (DPRTC) here in Papum Pare district on Tuesday.

The event was attended also by Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, and RD&PR Secretary Dr Sonal Swaroop.

The newly constructed buildings, funded under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA), are envisioned as centres of excellence that will provide training and capacity building to PRI functionaries, thereby strengthening grassroots governance.

Underscoring the importance of the centre, Tasing said that the facility would act as a hub for brainstorming sessions for PRI functionaries. He urged leaders to utilize and maintain the asset effectively, and called upon PRI members to approach developmental works with a service-oriented rather than profit-oriented mindset. He reminded all that “until and unless we change our mentality, development in the true sense cannot happen.”

MLA Kaso exhorted panchayat leaders to make optimal use of the resource centre and ensure active participation in training programmes whenever called upon.

MLA Soki reiterated the government’s vision of ‘Reform, transform and perform’, emphasizing that systematic training is essential to bring reformations and strengthen panchayati raj institutions.

ZPC Nabam Yakum submitted a memorandum,highlighting that in out of the 98 gram panchayat segments, 76 GPC buildings have been constructed so far, while 22 are still awaiting allocation. She also sought support for functionalizing the completed GPCs, furnishing the SPRTC, and enhancing contingency technical staffers’ wages.

Responding to the memorandum, Tasing assured to take up the request for construction of five additional panchayat bhavans in the next instalment, and other demands, with the advisers and the authorities concerned.

PR (RE) Deputy Director Nabam Rajesh highlighted the progress under the RGSA, informing that 1,182 panchayat bhavans-cum-common service centres have been constructed across districts in the state.

He said that the first DPRTC was inaugurated in Tirap in 2024, while DPRTCs in Kra Daadi, Keyi Panyor and Lower Subansiri are nearing completion. DPRTCs in Kurung Kumey, Longding, Changlang, West Siang, Tawang, Dibang Valley, Siang, Lower Siang, and East Siang are currently under construction.

On the occasion, computers were distributed for panchayat bhavans. Later, all the dignitaries planted trees in the SPRTC compound.

Among others, Papum Pare DC Vishakha Yadav, PR Director Tajin Jonnom, HoDs, the ZPCs of Siang, Kra Daadi, Pakke-Kessang and Longding, and ZPMs and PRI functionaries of Papum Pare attended the inaugural programme. (DIPRO)