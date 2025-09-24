ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: A state-level science seminar, held under the theme ‘Quantum Age Begins: Potentials and Challenges’, concluded at the auditorium of Mallo Tarin Government Higher Secondary School here on 19 September.

The seminar, hosted by PM SHRI Government Higher Secondary School Arunodaya, Itanagar, and coordinated under the guidance of the director of secondary education, served as a vibrant platform for young minds to explore the transformative possibilities and ethical dilemmas posed by quantum technologies.

It witnessed enthusiastic participation from across the state, with 20 students participating from 20 different districts. After a competitive round of presentations, the following students were declared winners: 1st place: Aryan Parasar of Class 9, VKV, Itanagar, ICR; 2nd place: Hemant Choudary of Class 9, VKV, Tezu, Lohit district; and 3rd place: Binek Taggu of Class 10, PM SHRI GSS, Boleng, Siang district.

Earlier in the event, Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science and Technology Director CD Mungyak spoke on the strategic relevance of quantum research in shaping India’s scientific future, while Deputy Director of Secondary Education S Rongrang emphasized the importance of nurturing scientific curiosity and critical thinking among students.