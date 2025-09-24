PASIGHAT, 23 Sep: The tribal studies department of the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district on Tuesday hosted a special lecture on ‘Tribal demography’, with emphasis on complex migration patterns affecting indigenous communities across India.

Addressing the participants, Shillong-based NEHU’s Anthropology Department Professor Dhruba K Limbu presented a detailed analysis of current migration trends affecting tribal communities across India and Northeast India. He dwelt on how rapid infrastructure development, expanding educational opportunities, and changing economic landscapes are creating new migration corridors and altering traditional settlement patterns.

The lecture extensively covered economic migration patterns, examining how tribal communities respond to changing livelihood opportunities. Prof Limbu presented research on how traditional occupations are being transformed by market forces, leading to new forms of mobility as community members seek alternative income sources. He discussed both voluntary economic migration and forced displacement due to development projects and land acquisition.

The interactive portion of the session generated extensive discussion about research methodologies for studying tribal migration patterns. Prof Limbu shared insights from his fieldwork experiences, discussing the challenges and the importance of community-based research approaches.

The event facilitated important discussions about future research priorities and potential collaboration opportunities between institutions. The participants explored how universities and research centres can work together to build comprehensive databases on tribal migration patterns and develop standardized methodologies for comparative studies across different regions.

APU Assistant Professors Dr Tarh Ramya and Dr Terbi Loyi also spoke.