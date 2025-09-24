BALAPU, 23 Sep: Former chief minister Nabam Tuki urged the members of the Sagalee Parte Dene Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd (MPCS) to uphold cooperative principles for the socioeconomic development of the region.

Addressing the gathering at the annual general body meeting of the cooperative society here in Papum Pare district on Tuesday, Tuki highlighted key government flagship programmes and emphasized the objectives of the ArSRLM in uplifting women and building their capacity for rural development.

Commending the efforts of the MPCS in fostering self-reliance, he assured to provide support in identifying unused government structures for establishing the MPCS office, and committed to providing office furniture.

PWD (Civil) SE Techi Ramda encouraged the cooperative society to diversify its activities for the benefit of more households. Ramda also stressed the importance of transparent financial management by maintaining proper records.

During the meeting, the progress and achievements of the society over the past year were reviewed, particularly through its six primary level federations (PLFs) – Ompuli Dokum Namlo, Yirkum, Chitum Den, Hoolinam Acham, Gorab Nyato, and Nyor Nyobia Den Dokum.

Members also deliberated issues related to cooperative management, financial transparency, and strategies to strengthen income-generating activities for sustainable growth.

The meeting approved important policy matters, including the HR policy, the financial management policy, and amendments to key bylaws of the society.

On the occasion, exhibition stalls showcasing local products were set up, drawing keen interest from participants and highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit of SHG members.