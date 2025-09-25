TUTING, 24 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) president Kani Nada Maling emphasized the importance of changing societal mindsets to achieve positive and inclusive development.

Stating that women in far-flung areas still face gender disparity, especially in decision-making processes due to patriarchal attitudes, Maling said that true empowerment cannot be achieved without gender equality.

“Development is a two-way process. While local leaders and administrators must ensure the inclusion of women in governance and planning, women must also empower themselves to ask questions, voice concerns, and take leadership roles,” the APWWS president said addressing an awareness programme organized by the Tuting branch of the APWWS here on Tuesday.

She said that strong grassroots women leadership is the foundation of gender justice.

“Women should not act as puppets. Capable women must be encouraged to lead and speak out. Too often, women are made to sacrifice their voices. For real change, we must step out of our comfort zones and support one another,” Maling said.

She also spoke about the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, noting that many domestic violence cases in the region are linked to polygamy. Maling said that the APWWS has long been advocating for a law to ban polygamy, stating the practice as the root cause of gender injustice in many cases.

She added that law is the most effective instrument to safeguard women’s rights, and called for legal reform.

Speaking on healthcare, Maling stressed that the right to access to health services is a basic human right and a constitutional guarantee.

Reflecting on her journey to Tuting, she expressed concern over the several road blockades caused by ongoing highway construction.

“The first thought that came to my mind was how do pregnant women manage to travel in such conditions?” she said.

“When I asked a village woman along the way, she told me that two women had recently delivered their babies while en-route to the hospital in Yingkiong. This raises serious concerns for maternal and child health,” Maling said.

She also highlighted the importance of marriage registration, and distributed marriage registration forms to several couples.

Maling urged the administration to promote greater convergence across departments, with women’s participation at the core of planning and execution.

Calling the awareness programme a resounding success, the APWWS president appreciated the large turnout and active participation from the local community.

She commended the Tuting branch of the APWWS for its dedicated service to women and children in one of the most remote regions of the state.

“Despite geographical isolation and limited connectivity, the APWWS Tuting branch, established in 2019, has emerged as a beacon of grassroots empowerment,” Maling said.

Recently, the branch organized an extensive awareness campaign across several remote villages in Tuting region, educating villagers on crucial social issues including domestic violence, drug abuse, and skill development.

DIPRO Yalik Jerang gave an orientation on the importance of girl child education along with a presentation on the theme “Women Empowerment – A Reality.”

Major Dr. Preeti Thakur from the 155 Field Regiment delivered a presentation on cervical cancer and its prevention, while advocate Pilot Apang spoke on the issue of polygamy.

Tuting police station OC Jumken Rina along with his colleague, sensitised participants on the POCSO Act 2012 and the NDPS Act.

On the sidelines of the programme, the 155 Field Regiment also organised a health camp under the aegis of Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan and Poshan Maah, benefitting many people, particularly women and children who availed free health consultations and medicines.

APWWS general secretary Oyang Duggong presented an overview of the society’s activity report for the period from 2019 to 2025.

The programme was attended by Tuting ADC Pandov Pertin, Commanding Officer of the 5th Dogra Regiment Col. Mandip Shaw, Child Development and Protection officer Tupi Bagra, APWWS Tuting branch avisor Ticheng Jamoh, its president Tatam Danggan, along with APWWS members, women from various villages, ArSRLM BMMU Tuting, SHGs, HoDs, public leaders, PRI members, GBs senior citizens, personnel from Indian army and the general public. (DIPRO)