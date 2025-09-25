KHONSA, 24 Sep: MLA Chakat Aboh emphasized the role of goods and services tax (GST) in simplifying taxation, reducing compliance burdens, and promoting transparency.

Interacting with shopkeepers and traders at Khonsa Bazaar in Tirap district on Wednesday, Aboh highlighted the transformative benefits of the GST.

She distributed copies of “Next-Gen GST Reform” guidelines to shopkeepers and vendors.

The BJP’s Tirap district unit vice president Wangto Hakhun urged businesses to pass GST benefits to customers for fair prices and consumer trust. (DIPRO)