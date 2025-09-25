AALO, 24 Sep: Special outreach programme on the “Rashtriya Poshan Maah-2025” with the theme “Right Nutrition, Healthy Life” was organized by the Aalo field office of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), in coordination with district women & child development and women SHG group of Paya village, at Paya in West Siang district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Paya village HGB Karsen Ete urged the people to avail the benefit of central schemes for the upliftment of rural public.

Poshan Abhiyan dealing assistant from women and child development office Toli Riba disseminated the basic information about the importance of nutrition. He asked the gathering to be careful about children’s diets for their healthy physical and mental growth.

Highlighting the aim and objective of the program, CBC’s field officer M. Basar advised the gathering to give special care to their girl child from the age of 10 to 19 years.

Beneficiaries also registered their names with the Poshan Tracker App during the programme.

Government officials, public leaders, GBs, PRI members, Asha & Anganwadi workers, and general public attended the programme.