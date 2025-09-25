KHONSA, 24 Sep: Assam Rifles (AR) organized a medical camp under the theme “Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar,” at Lapnan village in Tirap district on Wednesday, giving special focus on mother and child care.

Over 102 villagers, including 98 women and children, availed the benefits of the camp and received medical consultation and medicines free of cost.

The special focus of the camp was on “Jachcha Bachcha” (care of mothers and children), ensuring that preventive, nutritional and curative healthcare support reached those most in need.

The camp was conducted with the support of a specialist doctor from the district hospital here along with medical staff, and a team of three officers from Assam Rifles. (DIPRO)