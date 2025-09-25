ITANAGAR, 24 Sep: The police have recovered a human body from a bamboo-thatched house at Chimpu-I near the Power House here on 23 September.

On receiving information, a police team led by SI Tate Nabam rushed to the spot for verification, followed by senior officers.

During the inspection, a human body was found buried beneath the kitchen floor of the house belonging to Kamal Pradhan, around 80 yrs, who had reportedly been missing for the past one week, Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi informed.

“The house had remained locked during this period, and a foul smell was first noticed by locals, who then informed the landlord and subsequently the police,” Dirchi said.

The scene of crime was videographed and the area has been secured by police, he said, adding that forensic experts were requisitioned to assist with the investigation.

The exhumation was carried out on Wednesday in the presence of an executive magistrate, the SDPO and family members of the suspected deceased.

Though the exact cause of the death and circumstances leading to the burial cannot be confirmed at this stage, the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out, the SDPO said, adding that further clarity will emerge after the post-mortem examination.

“All angles are being thoroughly examined to identify and apprehend the culprit,” he added.

The police launched an investigation after registering a case under Section 103(1) BNS and Section 238(1) BNS, Dirchi said.