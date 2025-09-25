YUPIA, 24 Sep: The Road Safety Awareness Week, organized by the Papum Pare District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), concluded here on Wednesday with a series of impactful activities aimed at promoting safe driving practices and creating awareness among the public.

The week-long program was inaugurated on 16 September with a bike rally, emphasizing safe two-wheeler riding, the use of helmets, and strict adherence to traffic rules.

On the concluding ceremony at the DC office, a free vehicle check-up camp was organized and the winners of painting and slogan-writing competitions were felicitated.

DRSC members, officials of the education department, administrative officers of the district headquarters, and a large number of enthusiastic students and citizens participated at the concluding ceremony.

Papum Pare deputy commissioner Vishakha Yadav commended the coordinated efforts of all departments and stakeholders for the successful conduct of the program.

She urged the public to view road safety as a shared responsibility, emphasizing that collective awareness and discipline remain the cornerstone for creating safer roads and ensuring the well-being of all road users in the district. (DIPRO)