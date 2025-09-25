ITANAGAR, 24 Sep: Škoda Auto India has entered Arunachal with launch of its first-ever dealership here on Tuesday. The new full-function dealership (FFD) launched in partnership with K Cube Motors, brings the brand’s entire product range and premium ownership experience closer to customers in the region.

The newly inaugurated FFD features a 2,990 sq. ft. showroom with a 4-car display, along with a 2,540 sq. ft. after-sales facility equipped with 4 service bays. It also adheres to Škoda’s modern solid global design philosophy, ensuring a welcoming environment for its customers and providing an exceptional sales and after-sales experience.

Commenting on the inauguration, Škoda Auto India brand director, Ashish Gupta said, “With the inauguration of our very first customer touch point in Itanagar, we are delighted to bring Škoda closer to customers in Arunachal Pradesh. The North-East is an emerging and promising market for us, and this facility reflects our commitment to making the Škoda brand more accessible across India. Customers here will have access to Škoda Auto’s complete product range, including the Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia, and Kodiaq, along with the same premium ownership experience that defines the brand.”

K Cube Motors dealer partner Karanzel Kholie said, “We are proud to partner with Škoda Auto India and bring the brand’s product range and services to Arunachal Pradesh for the very first time, starting with our new facility in Itanagar. This new FFD has been designed to deliver a premium and seamless experience, right from purchase to after-sales. We are confident that customers in the region will greatly value the combination of Škoda Auto’s product excellence and our customer-first approach.”