ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), under the aegis of the National Commission for Women, celebrated Navratri with various programmes, including a mother and child health awareness session andfelicitation of young achievers, on its premises from 23 to 26 September.

Attending the first day of the four-day programme, women entrepreneur Tok Anna Techi, director of Poma Bamboo Industry and Tage Kanya, chairperson-cum-owner of CK Bliss, highlighted their journeys from stepping into their ventures to achieving success in their respective fields.

During the second day’s programme, paediatrician Dr Tana Jese Tara highlighted the importance of maintaining good hand hygiene, stating that dirty hands are the root cause of illnesses in children. He elaborated how to maintain hygiene by both children and adults to avoid diseases.

Dr Tara advised parents to ensure that their children wash hands before meal and cut nails to prevent unseen bacteria or diseases. He also suggested administering deworming medicines to children every 6 to 12 months.

The third day’s programme was held under the theme ‘Leadership and justice’.

The commission’s member Kipa Kaya Rughu informed the participants about the Ujwal Ujala Yojana and how to avail of the benefits of the scheme, and urged the participants to share the information with their friends and family members.

Old Chimpu GPC Nabam Yajo, while sharing her experience in the gram panchayat, lamented that many women leaders often do not take full responsibility for their works, with their husbands representing them in many panchayat-related matters, which, she said, is not a good precedent.

Stating that women are capable of handling any duty assigned to them, she appealed to them to manage both family duties and their works by managing time.

On the final day of the celebration, three achievers -Devi Dada, Hillang Yajik and Sonam Zomba – were felicitated.

APSCW Chairperson Yalem Taga Burang highlighted how the commission works towards human resource development, and encouraged the young achievers to be a source of inspiration. She further urged the youths not to indulge in substance abuse.

The commission’s member Aben Mize also spoke.

Physique athlete Hillang Yajik shared her experience in bodybuilding, and encouraged sportspersons to focus not only on sports but also on their education. She also encouraged everyone, especially women, to maintain physical fitness.

On behalf of Devi Dada, her elder brother Kulle Dada shared his sister’s struggle and experience in her rafting and kayaking journey.

Sonam Zomba’s elder brother Pem Tsowang Zomba shared his sister’s experience and journey as an MMA fighter.

The programme concluded with a plantation programmer under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative.