[ Prem Chetry ]

DIRANG, 26 Sep: Celebrating the month-long Big Butterfly Month (BBM), Kameng Nature Care (KNC) concluded its series of butterfly walks in Chug valley in West Kameng district on Friday.

Congratulating KNC on the successful completion of the month-long butterfly walk series, Bomdila MLA Dongru Siongju – who generously supported the initiative – said: “I am immensely proud to support the butterfly walk initiative by KNC – a truly visionary programme that reconnects our younger generation with nature. This hands-on experience will do more than any textbook ever could – it will plant a seed of curiosity and forge a lifelong bond of stewardship for our environment. Butterflies, as vital pollinators and indicators of environmental health, tell us the story of our land. As we celebrate BBM, initiatives like this pave the way for a more environmentally conscious generation.”

He commended KNC’s dedication and passion, encouraging the young participants to “embrace this opportunity to learn, ask questions, and become champions of Arunachal’s unparalleled biodiversity.”

Interacting with the students of Kids Foundation School in Dirang, KNC co-founder Tsering Doma urged them to become caretakers of nature.

“We must take care of our natural heritage and pass it on to the next generation. What we have been endowed with should not be denied to those who come after us,” she said.

She explained, with examples, the vital role butterflies play in maintaining ecological balance. “There are many unexplored butterfly species in this region. We must study them, enjoy their beauty, and protect their habitats, nectar, and host plants,” she added.

Around 30 students from schools in Bomdila township, along with their escort teachers, enthusiastically participated in the butterfly sighting walks at 6 Mile, 14 Mile, Warzong, Darbu, Munna Camp, and Chug valley. Nearly 10 species of Himalayan butterflies were recorded, including skippers, painted lady, Himalayan arguses, Paris peacock, eastern courtier, and common windmill.