JULLANG, 29 Sep: A women leadership development programme was organized by the Himalayan University (HU) at its campus here Monday under the Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative.

The programme aimed to empower and inspire women leaders across academia and administration.

Speaking on the occasion, HU VC Prof Prakash Divakaran emphasized the pivotal role of women in shaping institutional and societal progress.

The registrar and several women heads of departments and faculty members, including Botany HoD Dr Nyater Ado, Topi Ori from the faculty of nursing, and Nursing HoD Yapu Lida shared their perspectives on women’s leadership in academia.

The session featured perspectives from female academic leaders, fostering dialogue and sharing success stories.

HoDs and faculty members of various departments and about 40 students attended the programme.

On the same day, the university organized the ‘Viksit Bharat K Rank Kala K Sang’ programme under the nationwide Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative.

A major highlight of the programme was the vibrant ‘Students activity on different rangoli and models’, where students showcased their artistic talents and creativity, symbolizing unity and cultural heritage.

Speaking on the occasion, VC Prof Divakaran emphasized on integration of tradition and innovation in national development, and stressed the crucial role of youths in shaping India’s future.