ITANAGAR, 4 Oct: The Arunachal Press Club (APC) on Saturday commemorated its 43rd foundation day at the APC office here.

The event began with a tribute as members observed a one-minute silence in memory of Biri Siroti Tana, mother of Eastern Journal video journalist Biri Tage and wife of Biri Roshan from Pakke-Kessang district.

Addressing the gathering, APC President Dodum Yangfo emphasized the urgent need for ethical journalism in the state. He voiced concern over the rising trend of plagiarism, warning that such practices not only undermine journalistic integrity but may also invite legal consequences.

“Plagiarism and copyright infringement are serious offences. They devalue the original work and erode public trust in media,” Yangfo said.

He urged journalists to credit original sources and uphold the guidelines laid down by the Press Council of India (PCI).

“APC stands firmly against unethical practices. We encourage giving due credit to the media house or journalist whose report is being referenced,” he added.

Yangfo also highlighted the importance of balanced reporting, especially in cases involving allegations. On the issue of defamation, he assured that adherence to journalistic ethics offers protection against such professional hazards.

“One-sided narratives can distort public perception. Journalists must strive to present both sides of a story,” he said.

Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) President Amar Sangno took the opportunity to reflect on the club’s legacy. He recounted the formation of APC in 1982, a year after the APUWJ was established, and paid homage to the pioneers who laid the foundation for press freedom in Arunachal Pradesh.

“The APC was born out of the vision of three stalwarts: PB Dasgupta (PTI), AK Bhattacharjya (UNI), and Prem Bahadur Rai (Hindusthan Samachar),” Sangno said.

He also recalled the first informal meeting to form the Itanagar Press Club, held at the residence of the late Lummer Dai, former director of information and public relations and editor of the Echo of Arunachal.

“AK Bhattacharjya, the founding president of both APC and APUWJ, played a pivotal role in establishing the state’s first newspaper, Echo of Arunachal,” Sangno noted.

Sangno said that the celebration served not only as a tribute to the club’s rich history but also as a clarion call for journalistic integrity, collaboration, and respect for the profession’s foundational values.

APCC greets APC on foundation day

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram extended greetings to the state’s media fraternity on the occasion of the foundation day of the APC.

“Since its inception in 1982, the Arunachal Press Club has stood as a beacon of integrity, truth, and professionalism. Its unwavering commitment to informing and empowering the people has played a vital role in nurturing democracy and transparency in our state,” said Siram.

Commending the dedication and courage of journalists who work tirelessly under challenging circumstances, Siram said that a free and fair press is the lifeline of any democracy.

“On this foundation day, I salute the relentless efforts of our media fraternity and reaffirm my support for the values of press freedom,” he said.

Siram urged the media professionals to continue their mission of truth-telling, safeguarding democratic principles, and highlighting the issues that matter most to the people.