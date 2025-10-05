[ Pisi Zauing ]

NEW DELHI, 4 Oct: In a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, Cathrine Remto Mossang from Namphuk village in Changlang district was honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 4th KaushalDeekshant Samaroh 2025, held at Vigyan Bhavanhere on Saturday.

A student of ITI Balinong (COPA trade), Mossang was recognised as the lone topper from Arunachal among the country’s best trainees in Industrial Training Institutes.

The national convocation, organised by the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, celebrated excellence in skill training and felicitated top achievers from ITIs across the nation.