Staff Reporter

YUPIA, 4 Oct: Patkai United FC edged past Subansiri United FC 1-0 in a tightly contested opening match of the second edition of the Indrajit Namchoom Arunachal League (INAL) at the Golden Jubilee Stadium here on Saturday.

Right footer Rawan Hakhun (9) kicked a long cross from his teammate into the net, beating goalkeeper Nur Alam Gazi and two Subansiri United defenders.

The second edition of the INAL was kicked off by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and a host of other dignitaries. The INAL’s second season will feature 10 teams battling across nine rounds and 45 matches. The top four sides will progress to the knockout playoffs, with the qualifiers scheduled for 2 and 5 November, the eliminator on 3 November and the grand finale on 8 November at 7 pm.

Early fixtures to watch include Kameng United FC’s face-off against Dibang United FC on 5 October, followed by Capital Complex FC taking on Monyul FC the same evening. A much-anticipated clash between Siang Warriors FC and Capital Complex FC on 9 October is already generating buzz among fans.

The INAL, named after late Indrajit Namchoom – the first Arunachali to don India’s colours on the international stage and a tireless football promoter – has grown into the state’s most awaited sporting spectacle. More than just a league, it has become a platform for unearthing young talent and nurturing grassroots football across Arunachal.

All matches will be staged under floodlights, amplifying the electric atmosphere for spectators. While thousands are expected to throng the stadium, fans at home will not miss out, as every match will be livestreamed on INAL’s official platforms. Tickets, including single-match passes and season bundles, are now available on the Slot Allot app.

Calling on fans to turn up in large numbers, INAL authorities said the 2025 edition promises adrenaline-fuelled contests, fierce rivalries and unforgettable moments.

“This league is about passion, pride and the dreams of Arunachal’s footballers,” said Okit Paling, chairman of the league, urging supporters to cheer their teams on from the stands, or on screens.