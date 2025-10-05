[ Manoj Singh ]

ITANAGAR, 4 Oct: Seventy-eight units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organized by the women’s wing of the Higya Welfare Society (HWS) at the Ramakrishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) here on Saturday.

The camp was one of the events organized as part of the upcoming 16th foundation day celebration of the HWS, scheduled for 12 October.

According to RKMH, this was the highest single-day blood collection in the hospital this year. The previous record was 74 units, set by the BJYM on 17 September, the hospital sources said.

HWS president Gyamar Kuba said that the blood donation camp was organized to create awareness among the people about the importance of donating blood.