BOMDILA, 4 Oct: The sacred Buddhist ritual of Nyungney was conducted at Morshing village in West Kameng district from 28 September to 3 October.

The weeklong spiritual event was marked by deep devotion, collective participation, and a spirit of unity among the people. A large number of devotees from Morshing and neighbouring areas participated in it. They engaged in prayers, recitation of sacred texts, meditation, and observance of spiritual vows.

The ritual was not only a spiritual accomplishment but also a moment of community togetherness and cultural preservation. The prayers offered during the ceremony were dedicated to the wellbeing of all sentient beings, world peace, and harmony.

The ritual was sponsored by Ngawang Tsering and family. The family’s generosity and commitment towards preserving the spiritual and cultural heritage of the community was deeply acknowledged by all.