KOLUNG, 4 Oct: A rabies awareness programme was organized at Kolung village under the initiative of the health & wellness centre, Dalbing, in Upper Siang district on 4 October.

The awareness drive was aimed to educate people about rabies, its causes, signs and symptoms, and how the disease spreads through animal bites.

The resource team emphasized the importance of timely treatment, including immediate wound washing, administering anti-rabies vaccination after dog or animal bites, and vaccinating pets as key measures to control the spread of rabies. (DIPRO)