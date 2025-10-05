ITANAGAR, 4 Oct: The Zoological Survey of India’s Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre (ZSI-APRC) here celebrated the Wildlife Week here on Saturday, emphasizing that human-wildlife coexistence is not just a necessity but a shared responsibility.

“By adopting eco-friendly practices, reducing habitat destruction, and fostering community awareness, we can create a future where both humans and wildlife thrive together in harmony,” the ZSI-APRC said in a release.

The event, themed ‘Human-wildlife coexistence’, witnessed enthusiastic participation of over 100 students of Class 10 to 12. They actively engaged in activities designed to foster awareness about the importance of harmonious living between humans and wildlife.

Under the theme ‘Nature 4R’ (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Restore), students prepared and displayed 13 innovative models using best-out-of-waste materials. These creative exhibits highlighted practical solutions for wildlife conservation and environmental sustainability.

ZSI-APRC Officer-in-Charge Dr SD Gurumayum spoke on social responsibility and community approaches to reduce conflict and promotecoexistence.

Event coordinator Dr Vikram Delu delivered a lecture on understanding biodiversity from scientific and conservation perspectives in the context of human-wildlife coexistence.

Certificates were distributed to all the participants, while prizes were awarded to the top entries.

The first prize was awarded to a model focusing on human-wildlife coexistence. Other winning models showcased ideas such as rainwater harvesting, eco-friendly activities, and sustainable community practices.

“The event successfully highlighted the importance of collective efforts in building awareness and inspiring the younger generation to work towards wildlife conservation and a sustainable future,” the release added.

The event was organized in collaboration with Government Higher Secondary School, Ganga.