ZIRO, 5 Oct: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme on Sunday inaugurated the 12th edition of the Ziro Butterfly Meet (ZBM) at the Ziro Butterfly Park, Siikhe Lake. The ZBM, which coincides with the 71st National Wildlife Week, is jointly organized by NGO Ngunu Ziro and the Hapoli forest division.

Speaking at the occasion, Perme commended Ngunu Ziro for sustaining the event for 12 consecutive years.

“Launching a project is easy, but sustaining it year after year through challenges is the true achievement,” she said.

She also commended the initiative of the Hapoli forest division to transform Ziro into a “cherry valley” and assured of full support from the district administration.

Emphasizing on community participation, she urged local organizations to take ownership of conservation-oriented missions.

Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra highlighted the inclusive nature of the meet, stating that events like the ZBM benefit all sections of society.

“It is essential for everyone to join hands with the organizers in fulfilling the objective of fostering awareness about the harmony between humans and nature,” he said.

He also stressed the need to disseminate the lessons learnt from such initiatives widely.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Wildlife Warden Ngilyang Tam spoke on the intricate interdependence between humans and biodiversity.

He cited instances such as wild dogs preying on mithuns due to the depletion of their natural prey like wild boars and deer, caused by indiscriminate hunting.

He also drew attention to habitat destruction that has reduced the populations of bees and butterflies, consequently impacting pollination and horticultural yields, such as oranges, in parts of the state.

Other speakers included DFO Tilling Taker, TSD president Pura Samybo, AWAZ president Dr Tasso Kampu Subu, and Apatani GB Association president Nani Hanya, who shared their perspectives on conservation and community engagement.

A key highlight of the inaugural event was the release of the second edition of the book Butterflies of Ziro, a compilation featuring images and essential information on butterflies documented during previous editions of the ZBM.

The new edition presents data on 242 species of butterflies, up from 186 species in the first edition, reflecting the continued discoveries made by enthusiasts and researchers.

The field activities of the 12th ZBM will be conducted at Pange, Tale Wildlife Sanctuary, from 6 to 8 October, where participants will explore butterfly habitats and engage in field documentation and conservation awareness sessions.

The event has become a significant annual platform to celebrate biodiversity and promote awareness on the coexistence of humans and nature.