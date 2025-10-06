KHONSA, 5 Oct: A young educated entrepreneur, Khoansen Tangdong, launched her venture, ‘Sweet Fairy Cloud Kitchen’, for online food service here in Tirap district on Sunday.

Sharing her experience in the field of baking during the inaugural function of the new venture,Tangdong informed that she completed her professional pastry training from Truffle Nation in Delhi.

She has launched Sweet Fairy Cloud Kitchen to bring her learning and passion for baking to her hometown. Tangdong assured customers that she would provide high-quality, delicious baked goods and savoury dishes prepared in a clean and hygienic environment by a well-trained staff.

The Cloud Kitchen was jointly inaugurated by MLA Wanglin Lowangdong and Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran.

Lowangdong encouraged Tangdong to expand her online business. He noted that trained chefs offering a variety of cakes and savoury items are much needed in towns like Khonsa and surrounding villages for birthdays and other special occasions.

The DC in his address congratulated the young entrepreneur for setting up the self-employment venture that also provides jobs to four local youths. He said that such initiatives truly reflect the spirit of ‘Vocal for Local’ and serve as an inspiration, especially for educated unemployed girls who aspire to become job providers rather than job seekers.

Tangdong expressed gratitude to the district planning officer, the district tourism officer, and the SBI branch manager for their support in helping her avail of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana, 2025, which enabled her to set up Cloud Kitchen. (DIPRO)