[ Prafulla Kaman ]

RUKSIN, 5 Oct: The 23rd Odam Ering Memorial Football Tournament began at the Bamin Bilat playground in East Siang district on Friday.

Rani team won the opening match, defeating Katan in a penalty shootout.

The champion team will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1,50,000 and a trophy, while the runner-up will receive Rs 70,000 and a trophy.

The tournament is organized annually in memory of Odam Ering, the mother of MLA Ninong Ering.

Ninong Ering, the tournament sponsor, announced that the football tournament will be upgraded from inter-village to an inter-club level competition from next year, along with enhanced prize money.

Veteran footballers Tanong Jerang and Tajom Padung spoke on the importance of playing sports to stay physically fit and mentally sound.

They also advised the youths to take up sports sincerely and grab government job opportunities available to meritorious sportspersons.

Twenty teams from different villages of East Siang district are participating in the tournament, which is being organized by the Bilat Bamin Sports Association under the aegis of the District Football Association of East Siang.