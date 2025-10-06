ITANAGAR, 5 Oct: An NSCN (IM) militant, identified as self-styled corporal Shikngam Wangpan, surrendered before the Assam Rifles (AR) in Khonsa, Tirap district on 3 October.

The surrender was the outcome of sustained and patient efforts by the AR troops, who maintained continuous engagement with the individual over several months, according to an AR release.

“Through consistent counselling, motivation, and moral support, the troops helped the operative realize the futility of violence and guided her towards a peaceful and dignified life. Their humane approach and persistent persuasion ultimately convinced her to give up insurgency and embrace the mainstream,” the release said.

It further stated that the surrender reflected the AR’scommitment to its dual role of maintaining security and fostering peace through dialogue and compassion.