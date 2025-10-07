NEW DELHI, 6 Oct: Katung Wahge, a respected elder and visionary rooted in the indigenous traditions of the Nyishi tribe, was conferred the Sant Eshwer Samman at a grand ceremony held at the Bharat Ratna C Subramaniam Auditorium here on 5 October.

Following a distinguished career as PWD chief engineer, Wahge has dedicated his life to preserving indigenous values while ensuring that tribal children have access to quality education.

In 2020, he established the Nyibu Nvwgam Yerko in Rang, East Kameng district, to nurture a model of schooling that blends modern academics with the wisdom, rituals, and cultural identity of Arunachal’s native communities. His approach ensures that young learners grow with pride in their roots while being equipped to engage with the wider world.

What began as a single school has now grown into a movement. Today, four institutions across Arunachal Pradesh carry forward his vision: Nyibu NwgamYerko (Rang), East Kameng district;

Nyibu Nwgam Yerko (Mwya), Keyi Panyor district; Menjwk Menqkok Rwguu (Basar), Leparada district: and Nilung Tungko (Komsing), Siang district.

These schools have become cultural anchors where education is not divorced from the land, language, and customs of the people. Their success has inspired other communities to replicate the model, creating a wave of culturally integrated education across the state.

The Sant Eshwer Samman, now in its 10th edition, honours individuals whose work embodies courage, compassion, and deep commitment to Indian values. This year, 18 changemakers were recognized, with Rs 32 lakhs in grants awarded across categories. Since its inception, the award has celebrated 153 reformers and grassroots leaders, particularly those working for tribal development, rural upliftment, women and child welfare, and cultural preservation.

The ceremony was attended by eminent dignitaries, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Environment, Forest and Climate Change MinisterBhupender Yadav. Civil society leaders, academics, and grassroots workers from across the country were also present.

Accepting the honour, Wahge expressed gratitude on behalf of the tribal communities of Arunachal. He emphasized that “true education is that which preserves identity while opening doors to opportunity,” and dedicated the award to the children who carry forward the wisdom of their ancestors into the future.

His recognition is not just a personal milestone but also a celebration of Arunachal’s indigenous resilience and the transformative power of community-driven education.