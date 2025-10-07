RONO HILLS, 6 Oct: More than 60 participants took part in a painting competition-cum-workshop, organized by the fine arts and music department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in collaboration with the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) of the union culture ministry, here on Wednesday.

The event was held as part of the nationwide celebration of Seva Parv 2025 (17 September-2October), under the theme ‘Vision of Viksit Bharat Ke Rang Kala Ke Sang’.

The participants took part in two categories: college/university students, and professional artists. Students from various departments of RGU and Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), along with professional artists holding BFA and MFA degrees, participated in the event.

The valedictory programme was attended by RGU VC Prof SK Nayak, Art & Culture Secretary Mamta Riba, and RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nayak said, “Paintings are not simply products; they hold memories, emotions, untold stories, and life.” Riba added that “artists do not create out of materialism, but from a sense of love and creation.”

Certificates were presented to all the participants, and winners were felicitated with cash awards.

Results

College/university category:

# 1st prize: Gochi Chiram (fine arts department, RGU) – Rs 25,000.

# 2nd prize: Nani Komde (education department, RGU) – Rs 15,000

# 3rd prize: Lilysa Pobglaham (DNGC) – Rs 10,000

Professional artists category:

# 1st prize: Ejum Riba (MFA, University of Hyderabad) – Rs 1,00,000

# 2nd prize: Nyaren Chimyang (MFA, University of Hyderabad) – Rs 50,000

# 3rd prize: Khyoda Piter (MFA, Kala Bhavana, Santiniketan) – Rs 25,000

Stargazing event held

Meanwhile, RGU hosted a night sky stargazing session on Sunday evening as a curtain-raiser to the upcoming 11th edition of the North East Meet of Astronomers (NEMA).

The stargazing programme was coordinated by RGU Physics Assistant Professor Dr Heisnam Shanjit Singh, and drew enthusiastic participation of around 26 students of DNGC, and 16 MSc and 12 undergraduate physics students of RGU.

Although adverse weather conditions in the evening prevented several registered participants from joining, those present had a memorable experience.

The session began with lectures by Prof RanjeevMisra of IUCAA, Pune, and Gazi Ameen Ahmed ofTezpur University, who spoke on the wonders of thecosmos and the importance of nurturing scientific curiosity among young minds.

As twilight descended, the participants observed celestial objects through the Celestron 8SE telescope. Under the guidance of Prof Kanak Saha of IUCAA,and with support from research scholars NipamChakraborty and Hripwik, the students and schoolchildren were treated to a spectacular view of the moon at around 6 pm. Despite the cloudy skies, the team managed to capture clear glimpses of the moon using a 25mm and 40mm eyepiece – a feat that added to the excitement of the evening.

The event not only provided hands-on introduction to observational astronomy but also set the stage for theforthcoming NEMA conference, which will bringtogether astronomers, researchers, and students from across the Northeast.