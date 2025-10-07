ITANAGAR, 6 Oct: Forty-six cases out of a total 600 were settled in Arunachal Pradesh during the 90-day nationwide ‘Mediation for the Nation’ campaign, which concluded on 30 September, the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) informed in a release.

The campaign, which commenced on 1 July, aimed to resolve dispute through mediation, thereby reducing court delays and promoting peaceful settlement.

Throughout the campaign, district courts and the high court of Arunachal Pradesh actively identified and referred the cases to mediators. The categories of matters referred included matrimonial disputes, accident claims, domestic violence cases, cheque bounce cases, commercial disputes, service matters,

criminal compoundable cases, consumer disputes, debt recovery cases, partition cases, eviction cases, land acquisition cases, and other suitable civil cases.

To ensure maximum accessibility and convenience to the parties, mediation sessions were conducted in offline, online and hybrid modes on all seven days of the week as per the availability and convenience of the parties.

The APSLSA commended all judicial officers, chairpersons and secretaries of district legal services authorities, legal aid functionaries and the panel of 14 mediators for their dedicated efforts and active participation in making the national campaign a success.

“The collective commitment of all the stakeholders has ensured speedy, cost-effective, and harmonious settlements across the state,” the APSLSA said, and reaffirmed its dedication to promoting mediation as a preferred mode of dispute resolution.