ITANAGAR, 6 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik called upon law enforcement agencies to move beyond reactive methods and adopt preventive, technology-driven, and community-focused strategies that are humane, accountable, and rooted in public trust.

The governor emphasized that zero tolerance towards drug traffickers must go hand in hand with compassion and care for those struggling with addiction.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Psychotropic Substances and Psychosocial Centre and Human Performance Laboratory and unveiling the foundation stone for the Centre of Excellence for Testing of Drugs at the Rashtriya Raksha University’s(RRU) Pasighat campus in East Siang district on Monday.

Digitally unveiling the foundation stone of the Centre of Excellence for Testing of Drugs and Psychotropic Substances and inaugurating the psychosocial centre, established in collaboration with the East Siang district police, the governor commended the RRU and the district police for their forward-looking initiatives, combining science-led enforcement with a humane approach to rehabilitation. These steps, he emphasized, would strengthen Arunachal Pradesh’ war against drugs and safeguard the future of its youths.

The governor, while acknowledging the complex challenges facing society, ranging from religious disharmony, terrorism, and cybercrime to the menace of drug abuse, lauded the state government’s proactive policies.

Sharing his observation on the geo-politics and strategic defence of the day, the governor said that society today is facing many challenges “that test our peace, unity, and security.”

These include the misuse of activism, rising religious disharmony, protests that sometimes turn disruptive, and the growing threats of terrorism and insurgencies, he said. “In the digital space,” he said, “cyber crimes, propaganda, and extremist ideologies are creating new vulnerabilities, often targeting the youths and spreading unrest.”

The governor said that, while these issues are complex, they are not insurmountable. “The way forward lies in balancing freedom with responsibility, fostering trust among communities, strengthening security, and using technology wisely. Above all, collective awareness and community participation are key to building a safer, stronger, and more harmonious society,” Parnaik said.

Referring to the course imparted in the RRU, the governor highlighted the importance of smart policing.

Addressing the students of the university, the governor encouraged them to pursue excellence with integrity and innovation, reminding them that their education is a commitment to national service. He exhorted them to imbibe the ‘nation first’ spirit, and be educated, disciplined, and motivated to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India.

The governor expressed happiness in visiting the RRU, an institute of national importance, calling it a nursery of national service, leadership, and character-building. He also praised the RRU’s emphasis on sports science and sports medicine, noting its role in nurturing Arunachal’s talented youths for excellence in both sports and academics.

The governor expressed hope that the RRU would continue to play a vital role in shaping a secure, healthy, and progressive society, and called upon all stakeholders to nurture a culture of excellence, innovation, and service for the nation’s future.

MLAs Ninong Ering and Tapi Darang, East Siang DC Sonalika Jiwani, SP Pankaj Lamba, faculty members, students, and staff of the RRU attended the function. (Raj Bhavan)