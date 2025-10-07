JOTE, 6 Oct: The four-day ‘Idea and innovation competition’ organized by the 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC, under the aegis of the Northeast region NCC directorate, concluded at the NIT here on 6 October.

The main aim of the competition was to equip young cadets with the mindset to identify problems and pioneer innovative and practical solutions for tackling contemporary challenges of the nation. It sought to train the cadets to refine their concepts into practical solutions.

Around 84 participants from multiple group HQs under the Northeast NCC directorate participated in the prestigious event to showcase their unique ideas/projects and seize the opportunity to present their ideas at the national level in January next year.

The participants competed in three categories – Labs to Market, Ideas for Social Uplift, and Innovation for Sustainability. “These categories were determined with the motive to bridge academic research with market and engineer actionable, inclusive and scalable solutions,” the NCC informed in a release.

During the event, the 1 AP Bn NCC’s commanding officer highlighted the importance of the event in serving as a fertile ground for nurturing innovative ideas, and how it would contribute to the holistic growth of the cadets.

He also thanked NIT Director Professor Mohan Aware, ANOs Captain Achyuth Sarkar and Lieutenant Preetisudha Meher of the NIT and Prof Aswini Kumar Patra from the NERIST for their active involvement in making the event a success.

Innovation quiz competition and extempore speech competition were also conducted. Thereafter the event concluded with the prize distribution ceremony and awards to deserving winners.

A total of five projects have been selected for competing in the inter-NCC directorate idea and innovation competition to be held in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh, in November.