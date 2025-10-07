Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 Oct: Twenty-two-year-old Taba Jumshi was crowned Kingfisher Miss Arunachal 2025, while Throme Pulu and Aisu Panyang emerged the first and the second runner-up, respectively, in the 25th silver jubilee edition of the state’s premier beauty pageant.

Born to Dr Abu Taba and Yanga Taba of Model Village, Naharlagun, Jumshi is a student of BA 3rd semester in communication and journalism, and a diploma holder in fashion designing.

Jumshi competed with nearly 200 contestants who underwent screening for the pageant’s crown. Out of these, 46 contestants made it to the preliminary round. From among the 34 contestants, six contestants made it through wildcard entry. The top 15 were chosen after a gruelling question-and-answer and talent round, as well as from among the winners of the ‘My District, My Pride’ videos run in every district, which aimed to promote cultural tourism by the Miss Arunachal Organisation.

Jumshi, Pulu, and Panyang were chosen as winners from the top seven after the traditional and gown rounds.

“I am really grateful to our organization and the people of Arunachal Pradesh for having faith in me to carry forward the legacy,” said Jumshi. “It has always been my childhood dream to become a queen, and it has come true through the platform of Miss Arunachal. I’ve always been fascinated by beauty pageants; seeing such empowered women on a platform all together made me want to participate as well,” she said.

“However, it is my career path that was considered unconventional, and I felt the need to step up and use my voice to spread awareness about the need for career counselling,” she added.

When asked about the areas she would like to focus on to create awareness, she responded, “I do have a few things in mind that I would like to bring into action for the betterment of our society, keeping their interest as my top priority. However, it’s under wraps for now since my reign has only begun, but I will soon be revealing it.”

“Dream. I believe it is the foundation of everything. And, as I said, the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams,” she summed up.