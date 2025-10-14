NIRJULI, 13 Oct: The Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) Cell of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) here organised an educational outreach programme on Monday to highlight the use of small tools and mechanized equipment in hill farming.

The event aimed to create awareness among students and future agricultural professionals about the potential of appropriate mechanization technologies in improving the livelihoods and productivity of hill farmers in Arunachal Pradesh and other Northeastern states.

The programme was organised under the guidance of NERIST UBA Cell regional coordinator Prof Thaneswer Patel, and NERIST agricultural engineering department faculty member Dr Anubhab Pal. Both experts demonstrated various farm implements, showcasing how small tools and power-operated machinery can be effectively used in hilly terrains to reduce farmers’ drudgery, improve work comfort, and increase operational efficiency.

Prof Patel explained the broader vision of the UBA in bridging the gap between technical institutions and rural communities. He emphasized that promoting appropriate farm mechanisation is a key driver in enhancing productivity and ensuring sustainable rural development.

Dr Pal highlighted the importance of designing innovative, lightweight, and ergonomically suitable farm tools for small and marginal farmers engaged in hill and terrace cultivation. He pointed out that adoption of such tools not only reduces manual strain but also improves precision and timeliness in farming operations, leading to better crop outputs and reduced postural stress for farm workers.

The event was attended by 23 BSc agriculture students Rajiv Gandhi University’s agricultural sciences faculty, accompanied by Dr NRNV Gowripathi Rao, who visited the NERIST’s specialised farm machinery and power engineering laboratories.

During the visit, the students gained hands-on experience with various mechanized systems, understood their design and operational principles, and interacted with faculty members about innovative farm engineering solutions.

The session concluded with an interactive discussion, during which the students shared their insights and discussed ways to promote farm mechanisation awareness among rural communities.