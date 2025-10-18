ITANAGAR, 17 Oct: Additional Director General of Border Roads (Eastern Projects) Jitendra Prasad concluded a five-day inspection of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) infrastructure projects under Project Arunank in Arunachal Pradesh.

Project Arunank, headquartered in Naharlagun, has been actively engaged in road and bridge construction across several districts of the state since 2008, playing a key role in strengthening connectivity in remote and border regions.

Accompanied by Brig H Bhattacharya, Chief Engineer of Project Arunank, Prasad inspected several roads under construction in Upper Subansiri district, managed by the 23 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF), a statement said on Friday.

He stressed that improved road connectivity is vital not only for the strategic movement of troops and equipment, but also for the socioeconomic uplift of border communities.

Highlighting the broader impact of road development, Prasad noted that better infrastructure enhances access to healthcare, boosts local trade, and promotes tourism, thereby contributing to the overall growth of the region.

During his visit, Prasad also called on Governor KT Parnaik, and apprised him of the ongoing and planned projects aimed at improving border infrastructure, a defence communiqué said.

The governor commended the BRO for being a reliable and longstanding partner in the state’s development efforts.

The ADGBR also met Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, with whom he discussed the adoption of eco-friendly construction practices to develop efficient road networks without disturbing the ecological balance.

In a separate meeting with Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) P Subramanyam, Prasad discussed measures to expedite forest clearances for upcoming road projects in sensitive border areas. (PTI)