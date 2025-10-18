GUWAHATI, 17 Oct: Hockey Arunachal president Gumjum Haider was honoured with the ‘Best Sports Administrator Award’ in hockey, in recognition of his able administration, during the annual Northeast Hockey Award ceremony held at Manipur Bhavan here on Friday.

Haider, who has been working with dedication for promotion and development of hockey in Arunachal Pradesh since the establishment of Hockey Arunachal in 2010, dedicated the award to the people of the state.

“This award is not mine alone; it belongs to the resilient and dedicated people of Arunachal Pradesh. Their unwavering spirit is the true power behind our success,” he said.

Haider, who is the founder president of Hockey Arunachal, has played a crucial role in spreading awareness about hockey, and overcome challenges such as lack of proper facilities and equipment, which led to the operationalisation of a hockey turf at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy in Chimpu.

He was reelected unopposed as president of Hockey Arunachal in 2023 for another four-year term.

Haider also served as a state information commissioner and is known for his earlier role as a former general secretary of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union and the North East Students’ Organization.

Gyanendra Ningombam, former president of Hockey India, was conferred the title of ‘Sports Architect of Northeast’ in recognition of his extensive association with hockey and his significant role in sports development, particularly in Manipur and the Northeast in general.

Tapan Das, president of Hockey Assam, was recognized as the ‘Best Hockey Promoter of Northeast India’ for his relentless work in popularizing the game across the region.

Hockey administrators and players from six Northeastern states – Arunachal, Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, and Tripura – attended the event.