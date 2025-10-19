LIKABALI, 18 Oct: The 3rd Tani Ngomle Memorial Inter-Village/Panchayat Sports Tournament 2025 began at Hime in Kangku circle of Lower Siang district on Saturday.

The multi-sports event, featuring cricket and volleyball, has brought together enthusiastic teams from various villages to promote unity, sportsmanship, and rural talent.

Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor commended the organisers for carrying forward the legacy of late Tani Ngomle through sports and youth engagement. He encouraged the youths to channel their energy into constructive pursuits and uphold the values of teamwork and discipline.

The event will continue for the next two days, and feature exciting semifinal and final matches in both cricket and volleyball categories.

Inspector General of Police T Ringu, the Lower Siang deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police attended the inaugural event. (DIPRO)