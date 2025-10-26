TIPPI, 25 Oct: Chindang festival of the Sajolang community was celebrated with great enthusiasm and traditional fervour at the Chindang ground here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

The festival showcased the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the community.

Taking part in the festival, Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering praised the Sajolang community for its commitment to preserving its cultural heritage. He urged the younger generation to continue carrying forward their traditions.

Tsering lauded the community for its efforts to preserve its traditional folksongs, local cuisine, and culture. He advised the people to safeguard the indigenous roots while also embracing modernization.

The MLA also emphasised on protecting the diverse traditions for future generations and strengthening unity among diverse groups.

The Sajolang Elite Society’s former president Aju Khonjuju appealed to the youths to preserve the rich culture and traditions of the community.

“We should ensure the continuity of our rich traditions and cultures, and the younger generation should shoulder the responsibility of carrying forward the legacy,” he said.

Thrizino-Buragaon MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow, APMD&TCL Vice Chairman Labi Dususow, Chindang Festival Celebration Committee chairman Tsering Khonjuju, and organising secretary Vijay Sangchoju were also present.

The festival featured vibrant traditional dances, folksongs, and a community feast, reflecting the unity and cultural pride of the Sajolang people.

Chindang is a post-harvest agricultural festival, celebrated mainly in Tippi, Bomdila, and Nafra in West Kameng district to express gratitude for a good harvest and seek blessings for the wellbeing of the people.